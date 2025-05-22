Jon Moxley suffers huge setback before AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Jon Moxley walked into AEW Dynamite this week with hopes of putting down his foes. However, the reigning AEW World Champion suffered a huge setback just days away from the next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Dynamite on May 21, 2025, opened with a huge trios match. The Death Riders leader, Jon Moxley, teamed up with his new allies, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, to battle Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The bout kicked off to an explosive start as both sides tried to gain the upper hand. At one point, Moxley and The Young Bucks looked to be in control. However, it soon turned into an evenly matched showdown as the action unfolded in the ring and outside.

During the final moments of the bout, punches began to fly as the action heated up. This gave Swerve Strickland an opening to roll up Matthew Jackson in the middle of the ring and pick up the win for his team.

Following the end of the match, chaos erupted as allies of both sides came out and began to brawl with each other.

However, even as Jon Moxley and The Bucks retreated, Samoa Joe made it clear that the tensions between them tonight were not over.

