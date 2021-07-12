Jon Moxley was supposed to be a part of an iconic WWE stable 

Heath Slater recently revealed that he originally pitched AEW star Jon Moxley, EC3, and Fandango to be a part of 3MB alongside him in WWE.

However, a change of plans instead led to former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal joining Slater in the stable. It's safe to say that despite being on the lower rungs of the card, the three were incredibly entertaining with their comic timing and antics.

Appearing on the Such Good Shoot podcast, Heath Slater revealed that his idea for 3MB was accepted a month after he pitched it by WWE Vice President Michael Hayes. However, Hayes informed him that his original choices of Jon Moxley, EC3, and Fandango, who were yet to make their TV debut, would not be a part of the group. Here's what Heath Slater said:

"I’ve been a one man band. Let me have a band.’ They’re just like, ‘Oh, who are you thinking?’ I pitch [Dean] Ambrose, Fandango, and EC3. And this is before any of them are on TV. Fandango and EC3 were on NXT season three or something. So I pitch for those three. And then they were like, ‘Okay, let me get back with you.’ And this is Michael Hayes the whole time I’m talking with. The month goes by — nothing. You know, like, ‘Hey, baby, what the hell, man? I need this band!”

Slater continued:

“I’m like, ‘Alright, well, who’s in the band?’ He responded, ‘Jinder [Mahal] and Drew [McIntyre].’ I said, ‘That sounds like a bad joke, man: a Scotsman, an Indian, and a redneck walks into a bar.’ Well, when he told me that I first said, ‘Drew’s gonna be pissed, man.’ Because Drew always wants to be that badass, serious dude, you know? He legit is. Yeah, he wants to be that dude and him in 3MB is just was literally like one of those things." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE, went on to achieve immense success as part of The Shield, with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on his side. All three members became megastars in the business in their own right.

Jon Moxley will return to action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley had been on a hiatus from AEW since the beginning of June to welcome the arrival of his and Renee Paquette's baby daughter, Nora.

However, at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, the promotion announced Moxley's return at this week's Fyter Fest Night One, where he will defend his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Karl Anderson. Though Anderson is sure to put his best foot forward, it doesn't seem like Moxley is in any danger of losing his title in Texas.

Do you think Jon Moxley would have been a great fit in 3MB? Sound off in the comments section below.

