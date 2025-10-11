Jon Moxley surprisingly breaks character on AEW TV; you may have missed it!

Jon Moxley is one of the most beloved heels in all of professional wrestling. He is known to play his role with utmost dedication and he usually never breaks character. However, to everyone's surprise Moxley subtly broke character at this week's episode of Dynamite during his match with Tomohiro Ishi.The Purveyor of Violence recently faced the Stone Pitbull in the opening match of this week's Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. The two had an intense bout which saw both competitors giving their best to overcome the other. Moxley even busted open Ishi's nose during the match by continuously hitting him with vicious blows.After a really great match, Moxley finally hit the Japanese star with a Paradigm Shift and then put him in a Bulldog Choke to secure the victory. After winning the match, Moxley subtly showed his respect for the Japanese star by joining his hands and bowing to him before leaving the ring. A fan shared the video of the same on X.It's great to see Moxley break character to show his respect for a legend like Tomohiro Ishi. This match marked Jon Moxley's third victory over the Stone Pitbull. Jon Moxley is set to face Darby Allin at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view Jon Moxley and Darby Allin are finally set to add another chapter to their rivalry at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. The two have been feuding ever since Darby returned to AEW at the All In: Texas event.The two recently faced each other at the All Out pay-per-view in Toronto in a Coffin match. Moxley emerged victorious at the show after some help from a returning Pac. Following the show, Darby set Moxley on fire backstage before he was eventually rescued. The two have been continuously attacking each other over the past few weeks.It will be interesting to see if Darby Allin can finally beat Jon Moxley at WrestleDream event.