Jon Moxley surprisingly pulled from AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday; replacement announced

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was slated for a rematch against Rey Fenix for the International Championship on Dynamite tonight. Unfortunately, he has been pulled back and replaced by another challenger.

On the Dynamite Title Tuesday episode this week, Jon Moxley was set to challenge for the AEW International championship after shockingly losing it at the Grand Slam episode. It was reported that he called an audible after a concussion to eventually drop his title to Rey Fenix.

Meanwhile, the scheduled rematch on Dynamite Title Tuesday has been called off due to Mox not being medically cleared to compete. The news broke right before the show that the former world champion had been pulled from the special episode.

Furthermore, Mox's replacement for the title match against Rey Fenix has also been announced. As per the company's CEO and President, Tony Khan, longest-reigning AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will replace Moxley as the challenger for Fenix on Dynamite.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Cassidy manages to regain the title he lost to Moxley, and only time will tell when Mox will be cleared for a return to action.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jon Moxley a swift and complete recovery.