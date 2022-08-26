"I get to walk into Chicago, his hometown" - Jon Moxley takes cheeky shot at top AEW star following his title win on Dynamite

Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has taken a cheeky shot at CM Punk after making light work of the Straight Edge Superstar on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Moxley became the first-ever two-time AEW World Champion when he unified his Interim World Championship with Punk's Lineal World Championship in just over three minutes on the August 24th, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Not only did he unify the belts against one of the top stars in AEW, but he also did it in his home state of Ohio. However, he was a few hundred miles away from his hometown of Cinncinati.

TrillMexican305 @TrillGCC305 Finally!!!!! The AEW World Championship Back on a True AEW OG!!!!! & Yes @JonMoxley is a AEW OG!!!! @AEW Got some much needed work to do but I can say this now will get me back into supporting and watching AEW Again!!!!! #AEW #AEW Dynamite Finally!!!!! The AEW World Championship Back on a True AEW OG!!!!! & Yes @JonMoxley is a AEW OG!!!! @AEW Got some much needed work to do but I can say this now will get me back into supporting and watching AEW Again!!!!! #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Yeb958LTO5

Speaking with Tony Pike and Rick Ucchino on Cincy 360, Jon Moxlety briefly touched on the upcoming All Out pay-per-view and how he's looking forward to walking into CM Punk's hometown as the AEW World Champion.

"All these guys sitting at home tweeting about what they should be doing, meanwhile, I'm at an indie show in front of 400 people, stapling dollar bills to foreheads. Now I get to walk into Chicago, his [Punk's] hometown, and we'll see how the story unfolds from here." [H/T Fightful].

Moxley was so amped up after winning the title that he even said he would throwdown in a parking lot if push came to shove.

"That was some business I had to take care of and now the train rolls on. If I knew, I wouldn't tell you. When I say anybody, anytime, any place, I'm at a Flying J outside of Columbus, if somebody wants to throw down in the parking lot, let's do it. When I say that, I'm talking seriously. I got out and do stuff that people talk about. I'm what everyone pretends to be." [H/T Fightful]

What's next for Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion?

After vanquishing CM Punk on AEW Dynamite, the big question on the lips of wrestling fans everywhere is what is next for Jon Moxley.

The main event of All Out 2022 was meant to be Punk vs. Moxley, but since the two men couldn't be kept apart, they faced each other on Dynamite. However, that All Out match might still go ahead.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It is Punk and Moxley.



I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event (of All Out)”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “It is Punk and Moxley. I don’t know if they’re gonna add stips or whatever, but that is the main event (of All Out)”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/ukbjYGKTrt

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the internal main event for All Out is still scheduled to be Punk vs. Moxley. This time, however, it will be Mox walking in as champion.

"Currently the 9/4 All Out PPV has CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for both belts [this is not announced and not 100 percent but it is being talked about as the current plan and there doesn’t appear to be a backup plan]," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Do you think Jon Moxley will face CM Punk at All Out 2022? Let us know in the comments section down below!

