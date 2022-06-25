Jon Moxley tipped by top AEW star to win the world title at Forbidden Door (Exclusive)

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door is scheduled to feature many high-profile fights, including the dream match between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Thunder Rosa recently shared her take on who has a greater chance of winning the bout.

The upcoming pay-per-view will pit the biggest NJPW stars against some of the best AEW offers. Naturally, Moxley and Tanahashi are slated to collide. The match is high-stakes as the winner will be crowned the Interim AEW World Champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Thunder Rosa stated her pick for the winner in the upcoming title match. Agreeing with Bill Apter, the AEW Women's Champion seemed sure that it was going to be Moxley:

"It has to be Moxley." (18:38)

While Moxley seems to be La Mera Mera's pick for the match, Tanahashi is no slouch either. It remains to be seen whether The Ace of the Universe has what it takes to overcome The Purveyor of Violence.

Hiroshi Tanahashi made a bold claim ahead of his match with Jon Moxley at Forbidden Door

While the two opponents seem to be equally dedicated to getting the upper hand over each other, Tanahashi recently expressed his fearlessness in a message to his upcoming opponent.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Ace of the Universe claimed that he'd be the main feature of the pay-per-view:

"I will be the star of Forbidden Door. I mean, I did think of the name after all. When I first used the term, it was three years ago, and AEW had really only just gotten started." (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Given how a few weeks have made the feud between Moxley and Tanahashi so intense, fans can expect a heated battle between the two at Forbidden Door. Only time will tell who'll ultimately prevail and become Interim AEW World Champion.

