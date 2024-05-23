Jon Moxley turns up on Dynamite to lay hands on 6 ft 2 in AEW star

Jon Moxley showed up on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite and flattened a 6 ft 2 in star. By doing this, he sent out a resounding message ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star in question is none other than his challenger on Sunday, Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita had finished up and beat Matt Sydal in a straightforward contest. However, being the character that he is, the former NJPW star continued the attack on Sydal.

That brought out Jon Moxley. He came in through the crowd, took a microphone, and got into the ring. All the fans were expecting the former WWE star to cut a promo. Instead, he landed a straight-up punch on Takeshita and said that he would see him at Double or Nothing.

It was announced a few days back that Jon Moxley would be present at today’s show, but little was known that he would make such an impact in a short time. The upcoming match between Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita at Double or Nothing will no doubt be a hard-hitting affair.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and if the Japanese star will qualify to challenge Jon for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in the future.