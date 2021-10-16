Jon Moxley's first bout since deathmatch announced for AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will face Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite this Saturday after the company announced the match during Friday's Rampage.

This will be the former AEW World Champion's first match since fighting Nick Gage in a brutal death match on GCW Fight Club.

Jon Moxley defended the GCW World Championship against Gage in an anything goes deathmatch on October 9. WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend Mick Foley was the special announcer for the match.

At the very beginning of the match, the MDK gang leader broke a bunch of light tubes on the Lunatic Fringe's head. After several ultra-violent spots and a lot of blood spills, Jon Moxley retained the title.

Jon Moxley's condition and ability to compete with a younger and fresher opponent in Wheeler Yuta will be an interesting sub-plot to follow on Saturday.

Apart from Jon Moxley, what else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

Apart from Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, several matches and segments have been advertised for AEW Dynamite. The new number one contender 'Hangman' Adam Page, will speak about his upcoming clash against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The World Title Eliminator Tournament brackets will be announced, while former IMPACT Knockouts tag team champion Kiera Hogan will take on Penelope Ford.

Malakai Black will go one-on-one against Dante Martin in a fascinating clash. The AEW tag team champions Lucha Brothers will defend their AAA Tag Team Championship against two masked stars handpicked by Andrade El Idolo.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish will take on Bryan Danielson in a classic, old-school bout. Finally, Jon Moxley will face Wheeler Yuta with the Best Friends at ringside, as mentioned above.

