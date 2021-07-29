Jon Moxley warns former IWGP Heavyweight Champion for stepping through The Forbidden Door

In the aftermath of Hiroshi Tanahashi's appearance on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley sent a warning to The Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During AEW Dynamite, Tanahashi made his presence felt and made his intentions clear. The Ace Of The Universe said he was ready to take on the winner of the IWGP US Championship match between Lance Archer and Hikuleo.

In a backstage promo, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion put Tanahashi on notice after he announced his intentions to challenge for the title that was once held by Moxley.

Jon Moxley stated in his promo that he was sitting at the airport and wondering how the French and the Croatian water polo team got into Japan for the Olympics while The Death Rider himself has been struggling to get back into the country.

“I was sitting at an airport bar, and I look up at the TV, I’m watching the Olympics and I’m wondering, ‘How the hell does the French and Croatian water polo teams get in Japan when I can’t? When I got business in Tokyo and my challenges going unanswered and my contract sent back unsigned, my phone calls, unanswered," said Moxley.

The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion added that the moment he doesn't have the title around his waist, Tanahashi decided to show up on AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley further took shots at The Ace for dodging and running away from him for months.

Jon Moxley concluded his statement by making it known that he is The Forbidden Door and nothing good is waiting on the other side of it.

“Then I show up here today and the second, the second, I don’t have the IWGP United States Championship around my waist anymore, now you want to put your pretty, little face on TV, Tanahashi. Now you want to show up on Dynamite with your stupid, little ponytail. You know you’ve been dodging me for months. Dodging me for months. People don’t know that, do they? You know what, Tanahashi? Screw you. You don’t get to wrestle me. You’re dead to me. I am the friggin’ forbidden door. You know what, Tanahashi? Maybe you’re the only smart one here. Maybe I should give you some credit. Maybe you learned from your boy, [Yuji] Nagata, and your boy, [Minoru] Suzuki, exactly what happens. Because the forbidden door might be open, but ain’t nothing good waitin’ for y’all on the other side,” said Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley recently dropped the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Lance Archer

At AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, Jon Moxley dropped the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship to Lance Archer. The duo crossed paths in a Texas Deathmatch rematch from the Wrestle Kingdom 14 and this time around, it was Archer who got the better of Moxley.

The Murderhawk Monster got his hand raised and became a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. Shortly afterward, Archer was confronted by Bullet Club's Hikuleo in the ring and at this week's AEW Fight for the Fallen, the Bullet Club young gun made his promotional debut.

Hikuleo failed to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Archer at Fight For The Fallen, despite a valiant effort.

Archer's next challenger will be Tanahashi and he is now set to challenge for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will play a role in the match between Archer and Tanahashi.

