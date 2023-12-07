Jon Moxley will face former WWE star for first time in his career; they have heated backstage moment!

Former WWE and AEW world champion, Jon Moxley met a former NXT star whom he will take on next week in the ongoing Continental Classic tournament's Gold League. The two ended up having a heated backstage moment.

The former WWE star in question is Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah Scott). After an underwhelming career at the Stamford-based promotion, Swerve made his AEW debut last year and is currently one of the hottest rising stars in the company. He is also a participant in the Gold League of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

After two consecutive victories, Strickland squared off against Mark Briscoe on Dynamite this week in the Gold League and won. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also scored his third consecutive victory in the tournament by defeating Rush on the same episode of Dynamite.

Backstage, following his victory, Moxley vowed to win the entire tournament before being interrupted by Swerve Strickland. The two had a heated confrontation and fans got a little preview of one of the most anticipated dream matches in the ongoing Continental Classic.

Swerve vs. Mox is slated to take place next week on Dynamite in Texas. Both stars will be coming into the match with three wins each. It will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting matches in the ongoing tournament, with the two facing each other for the first time ever.

Jon Moxley shared his thoughts on the AEW Continental Classic

Jon Moxley seemed excited about the AEW Continental Classic after its announcement as he shared his thoughts on the tournament and its future:

"I think it’ll be the thing where all the talents involved and the human stories that play out throughout this thing and the excitement of the matches and so forth. I think that’ll just kind of have to take on a life of its own. Right now, we’ve just created this monster, this animal, and set it free. We’re waiting to see what it does." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Meanwhile, Mox is one of the favorites to win the tournament. He has kept his momentum going with three consecutive victories. It remains to be seen if he overcomes Swerve Strickland next week as well.

