Jon Moxley wins a hard-hitting contest against Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite 

Jon Moxley won a hard-hitting slugfest against NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki on this week's AEW Dynamite. The two performers battled it out in the main event of the Cincinnati show, leaving the fans enthralled with their violent contest.

The match between them was set up at All Out 2021, where Suzuki confronted Moxley after the latter's win over Satoshi Kojima. Many fans were surprised that AEW announced the bout on free TV instead of booking it as a special attraction.

Though the match on AEW Dynamite was shorter than expected, Jon Moxley and Minoru Suzuki packed in a lot in the limited time allotted. They didn't waste any time and got into the thick of things as soon as the bell rang. Both Moxley and Suzuki unleashed a barrage of strikes, leaving each other gasping for breath.

.@JonMoxley beats @suzuki_D_minoru in an absolute FIGHT. What a Homecoming for Mox in Cincinnati on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/DGCSZvQ6TM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Although Minoru Suzuki began bleeding from his right eye after taking a Paradigm Shift from Jon Moxley, he refused to back down. However, after eating a couple of clotheslines and a failed attempt to lock Moxley in a Sleeper Hold, Suzuki went down after taking a second Paradigm Shift.

Jon Moxley looked visibly exhausted after the win, and the show went off the air with the former AEW Champion standing tall and celebrating the victory with his hometown crowd.

Jon Moxley could next target Hiroshi Tanahashi

It's no secret that Moxley's original opponent for AEW All Out 2021 was Hiroshi Tanahashi. However, that match couldn't go down due to scheduling conflicts. That said, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see a clash between them materializing soon in AEW.

Welcome to the jungle - a celebration in Cincinnati for @JonMoxley! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Oc7iy4OdDC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

Fans are eagerly anticipating seeing Moxley and The Ace collide in a dream match, and both AEW and NJPW would be wise to give wants what they want.

It remains to be seen how and when a feud between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi comes to fruition in Tony Khan's promotion.

