27-year-old star fails to earn an interim AEW World Title shot despite a valiant effort against Jon Moxley on Dynamite

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley picked up a hard fought win against Konosuke Takeshita on today's episode of Dynamite.

The Jacksonville promotion had earlier announced that the two superstars will lock horns in today's Fyter Fest week one edition of Dynamite. The match was of immense importance to Takeshita, who returned to AEW in April as part of DDT's United States tour. He would have earned himself a shot at Moxley's gold if he had managed to beat the latter today.

The match started when Moxley and Konosuke exchanged headlocks and shoulder blocks. Soon after, they shifted to trading chops as the starting moments promised an exciting contest ahead. Moxley then hit a Piledriver on his opponent and then followed it up with a kneeling rear chinlock, but Takeshita survived.

The Japanese countered with a German suplex as the champion hit the floor. Takeshita got him back into the ring only to be hit by a big boot. After the break, it was Moxley's turn to nail the German suplex as Takeshita got busted open. Despite losing his momentum, the 27-year-old plotted his comeback by hitting a leaping lariat and a brainbuster. He went for a Frog Splash but Moxley was able to counter.

The Blackpool Combat Club member locked in the cross armbar but his opponent made it to the ropes again. The fight continued outside the ring as Takeshita planted a tope con giro. Back in the ring, he successfully hit the Frog Splash this time but Moxley was not to be pinned. Momentum shifted to the Japanese star's side as he connected with a Blue Thunder Driver. Both men were down for a while.

Moxley showed the traits of a champion and hit a Paradigm shift. He looked for the death rider but Takeshita escaped and nailed a German suplex. The champion applied the Death Rider this time and a bulldog choke for the win.

It was yet another successful night for the champion on AEW. However, his real challenge is likely to come when CM Punk returns from injury. It remains to be seen how the promotion books the two superstars once Punk is back.

