AEW personnel calls out Darby Allin after Revolution 2022

Darby Allin was victorious at AEW Revolution 2022.
Modified Mar 07, 2022 01:24 PM IST
Jose, AEW personnel and Andrade's assistant called out Darby Allin after Revolution 2022. He sent a message to Tony Khan demanding retaliation against the former TNT Champion.

While it's unclear if Jose demanded to face Allin in a match, his message to Khan was understandable. At Revolution, Darby teamed up with Sting & Sammy Guevara to face Matt Hardy, Andrade & Isiah Kassidy in a six-man tornado tag team match.

In the early stages of the match, Allin took Jose out of contention and made sure Andrade El Idolo's assistant couldn't interfere throughout the match.

Check out Jose The Assistant's message for the former TNT Champion:

.@TonyKhan give me @DarbyAllin @AEW #aew #aewrevolution

In the lead-up to AEW Revolution 2022, Allin unsuccessfully challenged the TNT Championship on two occasions. On a previous episode of Dynamite, Allin lost to the reigning champion Sammy Guevara in a singles competition.

On the final episode of AEW Rampage before Revolution 2022, Guevara successfully defended his TNT Championship. The Spanish God defeated Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a tremendous Triple Threat Match this time.

Eric Bischoff recently praised Darby Allin.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes AEW's Darby Allin was the best babyface in professional wrestling in 2021. Bischoff made his decision as part of the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

And @darbyallin with the Scorpion Deathlock on @MATTHARDYBRAND! This match has been nuts! #AEWRevolution is LIVE on PPV! https://t.co/g3mU1BEl4L

Bischoff is part of the legendary panellist team for this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I'm gonna have to go with Darby Allin only because, two years ago, nobody knew who he was. Now he's got a major following and a strong fan base, and I think he's done very, very well for himself. The rest you mentioned have all been up the top or near the top or with a hell lot of exposure and had years to build their fan base. Darby came from out of the woodwork and surprised everybody and escalated very quickly, so I'd have to go with Darby Allin." (from 6:52 to 7:32)

Check out Eric Bischoff on Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards in the following video:

