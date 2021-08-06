"Rivalry is inevitable"- Josh Alexander on AEW star

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Josh Alexander has revealed a rivalry with AEW's Ethan Page is inevitable.

Alexander and Page were together in IMPACT Wrestling as a tag team under the name, 'The North'. In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SB Nation's Cageside Seats, the Walking Weapon spoke about AEW's Ethan Page and how a rivalry with his former tag team partner is inevitable. Alexander stated that if a reunion happens, their contrasting personalities will cause a rivalry for sure. (H/T: Fightful)

"It would be done as a reunion because there are a bunch of dream matches on the table that need to happen for the sake of the wrestling community and what we can do as a tag team. Inevitably, it ends up in a rivalry. We're two contrasting individuals and when you put those two things together, it creates magic. I think it's inevitable, but who knows," Alexander said.

Tag teams imploding and leading to a singles rivalry is one of the oldest tropes in wrestling and, more often than not, works very well. Often, it helps in launching a wrestler as a singles star, as we have seen in Josh Alexander's case.

Josh Alexander and Ethan Page are a great case of team splitting up and both doing way better, even though they had a kick ass tag run https://t.co/ayXu5PALdZ — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 28, 2021

He is arguably the best champion in IMPACT Wrestling despite AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega being a regular presence on the show for the last few months.

Could AEW's Ethan Page challenge for Josh Alexander's title?

The partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling has not seen as many crossovers as initially imagined. This could change with Ethan Page and Josh Alexander battling over the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division title.

On the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, we will see Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel in a number one contender's match for the X-Division title. Assuming Josh Alexander beats whoever emerges victorious, a program between All Ego and the Walking Weapon would be a fascinating watch.

Edited by Greg Bush