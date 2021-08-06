Josh Alexander names his dream match in AEW 

Josh Alexander has revealed the dream match he would like to have alongside former tag team partner 'All Ego' Ethan Page in AEW.

The IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of SB Nation's Cageside Seats and discussed plenty, including the AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling dynamic.

AEW arguably has the best tag team division in the world, with a number of world class stars plying their trade together in the company.

Josh Alexander named FTR as his dream opponent, whom he'd like to face alongside Ethan Page. He called it a match that "needs to happen for the sake of the wrestling community" before calling FTR the best tag team in the world.

"It would be done as a reunion," Alexander said. "There are a bunch of dream matches on the table that need to happen for the sake of the wrestling community and what we can do as a tag team.

"FTR [are my dream match]. I'm an enormous fan of FTR and even now, I still look at them as the greatest tag team on earth. If we're ever going to call ourselves that, we need to go head-to-head with them to test ourselves."

AEW's Ethan Page and Josh Alexander have a long history

Ethan Page and Josh Alexander have been in a tag team since 2011. The duo went by the name Monster Mafia until 2018, winning many tag titles across various promotions. In total, they have lifted gold in seven promotions.

Once in IMPACT Wrestling, they renamed their team to The North and won the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships twice. They were also voted as the Tag Team of the Year in 2019 and 2020, making them one of the most successful teams in modern IMPACT Wrestling history.

The North split up when Ethan Page left for AEW. Since then, Alexander has been on a tear in the X-Division while Ethan Page has formed a tag team in AEW next to Scorpio Sky.

