Josh Alexander's AEW move sparks disapproval from former WWE Champion

A former WWE Champion has questioned Josh Alexander’s move to AEW, but he also referred to him as a ring general. This might confuse some fans.

Ad

The former TNA star appeared in AEW on April 16 at the Spring BreakThru special edition of Dynamite. He made his debut as "Hangman" Adam Page's Owen Hart Cup wild card opponent. After the bout, the star aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. By making that association, he clearly put himself in the heel category, and some actually like it.

However, former WWE Champion John "Bradshaw" Layfield expressed that he wished Josh Alexander had gone to WWE. Speaking on the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL said:

Ad

Trending

“I was blown away by Josh; everything he did. I saw him have some matches out there where guys that he worked with had no idea that he was just putting them in holds, putting them in moves. He is a freaking ring general. He is so good at what he does. I wish he'd gone WWE and just, I'm biased toward WWE. He's going to be great. Wherever he is. Speedball Bailey, that kid is fantastic. Those two, I thought, to me, were just diamonds in the rough. They were that good.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

JBL also called Josh Alexander one of the best in the world

In the same episode, the WWE Hall of Famer also took the liberty of calling the newest member of the Don Callis Family one of the best in the world.

“Josh Alexander, to me, is one of the best. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world. I mean, as far as just being able to put a match together, he can do absolutely anything with anybody. He's, I'm blown away by that guy. I wish he'd gone WWE, just because, you know, I'm a little more biased, and I would get to see him more,” he said.

It is clear that John "Bradshaw" Layfield sees a lot of potential in AEW’s newest recruit and has clearly given his seal of approval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More