Former WWE Superstar appears backstage at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door with Jay White

Former IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson made an appearance with the title in hand at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. He stood alongside Jay White during a backstage interview.

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was seen backstage with Juice Robinson and his Bullet Club leader Jay White. Robinson said during his interview that tonight's IWGP US Title defense is simply "a No.1 Contender's Match," suggesting that he will await the winner of the bout to challenge for his title.

Robinson also called his title "the champion's championship," before Schiavone moved to Jay White to talk about his title defence later in the night against Hangman Page, Adam Cole and Kazuchika Okada.

Will Ospreay defeated Sanada earlier this month for the US Title, with Juice pulling out of his scheduled title defense but refusing to relinquish the belt. As a result, Ospreay's title defense tonight against Orange Cassidy may see the winner go up against Robinson in the future.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of Forbidden Door as the IWGP US Champion and whether Robinson will appear at the end of the match to face the winner.

