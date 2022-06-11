Former WWE star Juice Robinson stripped off the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, former world champion to compete for vacant title

Juice Robinson has been stripped of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of Dominion 6.12, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Robinson wouldn't be putting the IWGP US Heavyweight Title on the line at the show.

The Bullet Club star was originally set to defend the title against Will Ospreay and SANADA in a Triple Threat Match. Instead, Ospreay will now face Cold Skull in a singles match for the vacant championship.

The announcement on NJPW's official website reads the following:

On Friday June 9, New Japan Pro-Wrestling was in receipt of a video from Juice Robinson, in which he stated that he would not be present for his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three way match at Dominion. In fact, Robinson had initially agreed to the championship match Sunday in Osaka Jo Hall. Having now reneged on this agreement and refusing to attend in Osaka, NJPW is hereby stripping Robinson of his champion status and is demanding the return of the championship belt currently in his possession. As a result of the championship vacancy, the previously scheduled IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship three way is now a singles match that will determine a new champion.

SANADA is a former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion but was forced to vacate the title himself after suffering a fractured orbital bone.

Meanwhile, Ospreay is fresh on the back of his AEW debut. He made a surprise appearance on last week's Dynamite and competed in a six-man tag team match on Rampage.

When did Juice Robinson win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship?

At Wrestling Dontaku, Juice Robinson was unveiled as the newest member of Bullet Club. Upon his return, the former WWE star set his sights on Hiroshi Tanahashi and the US Title.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Find out live in English on

njpw1972.com/122638



#njpw #JuiceRobinson has refused to be part of the scheduled three way match at #njdominion for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship- what is the status of the title Sunday?Find out live in English on @njpwworld #JuiceRobinson has refused to be part of the scheduled three way match at #njdominion for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship- what is the status of the title Sunday?Find out live in English on @njpwworld!njpw1972.com/122638#njpw https://t.co/HbPajjESLd

At NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, D.C., Robinson won the title for the third time in his career. He defeated Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay in an incredible Triple Threat Match.

The 33-year-old recently missed the Best of the Super Juniors Finals due to appendicitis, which could be the same reason for being forced to vacate the title.

