"Buddy [Matthews is] like a brother" - Popular female AEW star discloses her relationship with former WWE Superstar's faction

AEW star Julia Hart has commented on her bond with her House of Black stablemates, including former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Julia began her run with AEW last year. After appearing a few times on Dark and Dynamite, she picked up her first win when she defeated Tesha Price on May 25, 2021. At this year's Double or Nothing, she took the opportunity to join The House of Black, which also includes Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black and Brody King.

The 20-year-old recently spoke to Captain’s Corner during a virtual signing, where she said that while Malakai is like a mentor to her, Buddy is the more chilled-out guy:

"I would say Malakai [Black], he’s like my mentor, my coach and always gives me critiques and gives me homework to do. Brody [King] is like my dad. He’s the guy that just takes care of me, makes sure everything’s okay, everything’s all right. I’d say Buddy [Matthews is] like a brother. Just someone that wants to joke around and have fun and a good time." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Julia Hart speaks about her transition from a cheerleader to a HOB member in AEW

In the same interview, the former cheerleader spoke about making the most of her opportunities in AEW.

She admitted that had difficulties adjusting to her new character but professed to have mastered the art at this point:

"It was a little difficult in the in-between stage just because you know… it was just like tug of war so it was kind of difficult but now that I’m full-force, it’s so much easier and I’m gonna be honest, I’ve been sick of cheerleading since I graduated high school so, I’m glad to be done with it. So, I’ve been waiting for something like this and I think this is the best way I could have ever done it." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Juila is currently donning a heel character in Tony Khan's company. What do you think of her wrestling abilities? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far