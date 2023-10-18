Julia Hart's wedding photos break the internet! Every AEW fan needs to see this

More pictures from AEW stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson's wedding have surfaced online. Following the ceremony a few days ago, the couple posted some souvenirs from the memorable event.

The couple got together sometime in 2021, when Johnson was still a member of the Nightmare Family, and Hart was part of the Varsity Blondes. In October last year, while appearing on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia revealed they got engaged a few months ago.

A year later, the couple finally got married and had a "spooky" wedding just last Friday. They posted their wedding photoshoot on their Instagram accounts, which Ivanna Melessi of Boheme Winter Photography took. This included fun moments, including when they were in a car with Lee Johnson rocking a Jason the Killer mask.

The pictures can be seen below.

What are Julia Hart and Lee Johnson currently doing in AEW?

Julia Hart and Lee Johnson have taken some time away from All Elite Wrestling for their honeymoon. But how were the two doing respectively in their career before their leave?

Lee Johnson was previously a member of The Factory after he turned heel and betrayed the Nightmare Family to follow his mentor, QT Marshall. The faction no longer exists, allowing him to go about on his own, which he has been doing recently in Ring of Honor.

On the other hand, Julia Hart had one of the longest singles matches winning streaks in recent history. She had a whopping 28 matches with no losses, which only ended when she lost to Kris Statlander in a match for the TBS Championship at WrestleDream earlier this month.

Before her temporary leave from AEW, Hart may have planted the seeds for interesting developments in the House of Black, as she used her black mist on two members of the locker room, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale. This was the same mist that corrupted her and led her to join the faction.

It will be interesting to see how the House of Black runs now that one of their other key members will not be present for some time.

