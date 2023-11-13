Julia Hart sends a warning to top AEW star ahead of Full Gear 2023

House of Black member Julia Hart is seemingly ready for AEW Full Gear 2023 as she issued a warning to her upcoming opponent. The name in question is Kris Statlander.

At Double or Nothing 2023, Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. She has since defended her title against numerous top names and is now looking forward to her next significant challenge.

The TBS Champion will put her gold on the line in a three-way match at Full Gear. Julia Hart secured a spot in the title contest after defeating Willow Nightingale on a recent episode of Collision. Statlander's other challenger will be determined when Skye Blue and Red Velvet lock horns later this week.

Hart seems confident heading into her title match against Statlander on November 18. Taking to Twitter, the House of Black member claimed that she would dethrone the TBS Champion at Full Gear.

"Full Gear…see you there Stat. The house always wins," wrote Hart.

Expand Tweet

Julia Hart failed to capture the TBS Championship last month at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if the House of Black member can bounce back and dethrone Statlander at Full Gear.

House of Black is set for another match at AEW Full Gear

While Julia Hart buckles up for her TBS Title match on Saturday, her House of Black stablemates are also set to challenge for a championship. Malakai Black and Brody King recently challenged Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship and were added to the match along with LFI and FTR.

Expand Tweet

House of Black will have the opportunity to win two different titles at the Full Gear pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if they emerge victorious on Saturday.

Who do you think will reign supreme in the abovementioned matches? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.