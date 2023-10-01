Julia Hart squashes returning AEW star to extend her winning streak to 28-0

The House of Black member Julia Hart was unstoppable when she took on Vertvixen, who was making her AEW Collision debut.

The match was more or less a formality for Julia, who was on a 27-0 win streak. She made light work of Vertvixen and won the match in comprehensive fashion and extended her winning streak to 28 matches.

Julia Hart was aggressive in her bout and totally decimated her opponent with moves that would go on to hurt any wrestler. She won the match by pinfall, which did not come as a surprise to many.

After the match, Hart took the microphone and called out her AEW WrestleDream opponent, Kris Statlander. She came out with her cavalry in The Best Friends, as Hart had Brody King on her side.

Expand Tweet

While the men left the ring to let the women deal with themselves, Julia played mind games and got out of the ring without attacking Statlander.

Statlander will put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Hart at WrestleDream tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Who do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments below.