Julia Hart surprisingly returns to AEW

The House of Black member Julia Hart finally made her much-anticipated return to AEW on the latest episode of Collision.

Last week, The House of Black wreaked havoc on the All-Elite roster and attacked multiple stars to make a statement. Malakai Black, alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King, made multiple appearances.

However, there was still a member missing. The only female star of the group, Julia Hart, made her return after weeks of absence. Her last notable match was against Kris Statlander at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, where she failed to capture the TBS Championship and got her undefeated streak broken as well.

Since then, Julia has been off TV due to personal reasons, as she tied the knot with fellow AEW wrestler Lee Williams.

Meanwhile, Hart made a surprising appearance on Collision after her fellow House of Black members launched an attack on the former world tag team champions, FTR.

However, she quickly disappeared, as Rush and his band showed up to even the odds against The House of Black and helped FTR in taking them out. It remains to be seen what Julia Hart has to offer upon her big return on Collision.