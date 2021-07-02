Jungle Boy comments on his latest accomplishment in AEW

AEW star Jungle Boy has been on a roll since his victory in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing last month.

He recently competed for the AEW World Championship during the main event of Dynamite, and though he didn't win the title, he looked impressive in defeat. Shortly thereafter, AEW emphasized its confidence in Jungle Boy, as he made history this week.

On the newest episode of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans, thus becoming the first AEW wrestler to secure 50 victories with the company. Following his historic win, Jungle Boy took to Twitter to acknowledge his rare feat while stating that he's grateful for this accomplishment.

"It’s been a crazy ride and a lot of fun. Proud of this one," said Jungle Boy.

Fans also acknowledged his new record and appreciated him on social media. It seems like all the good fortune is shifting towards Jungle Boy. Not to forget, he recently announced that he's in a relationship with fellow AEW star and member of the Dark Order, Anna Jay.

What does AEW have in store for Jungle Boy moving forward?

Jungle Boy and Christian Cage in AEW

Despite Jungle Boy's loss to Kenny Omega, AEW has done a commendable job keeping him a prominent part of the storyline between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy. It is worth noting that Matt Hardy and his allies tried to assault Jungle Boy this week, but Cage made the save.

It looks like Jungle Boy will portray the role of an ally to continue to be an ally to Christian Cage in this heated feud. The company could also add Luchasaurus to the situation in order to even the odds against Matt Hardy and the Private Party.

With a series of special events coming up this month, AEW could book a trios match between the two teams, and this bout could give Jungle Boy more momentum.

