Jungle Boy reveals which recently released NXT star he wants to wrestle in AEW 

AEW's Jungle Boy recently revealed that he would like to get into the ring with recently released NXT star Jake Atlas.

Appearing on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Jungle Boy discussed his long-standing relationship with Jake Atlas, whom he considers his best friend.

I’ve got everyone favorite boy from the jungle, @boy_myth_legend on Oral Sessions today!! Give us a listen and hear all about him being his high school mascot, and how he considered being a stuntman or in a band https://t.co/MqRrdUaTWq pic.twitter.com/MVuhVOEHvT — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 12, 2021

The AEW star stated that he has had some of the best matches of his short-career against Atlas on the indie circuit. Jungle Boy added that he's hoping to wrestle his best friend on a bigger stage like AEW in the future.

“My best friend actually, his name’s Jake Atlas. He just got laid off this last round of layoffs, and so far I’ve had some of my best matches of my career with him, a lot of those being on the indies, so I think for me it would be cool to do that again on a bigger stage maybe. Fingers crossed.” said Jungle Boy (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Jake Atlas was among the many NXT and 205 Live stars released from WWE on August 6th. Despite never winning a title, Atlas had recently emerged as a viable contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and wrestled in several show-stealing matches.

Jungle Boy will hope to become a champion at next week's AEW Dynamite

Next week on AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, collectively known as Jurassic Express, will challenge the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks. The match became official after Jungle Boy revealed on this week's Dynamite that Tony Khan had agreed to grant him and Luchsaurus a shot at the gold.

The match will mark the second occasion when Jurassic Express will challenge The Young Bucks, with their first match going down at All Out 2020, where the champions retained their titles.

