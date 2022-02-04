Jungle Boy sends explicit message to top ranked AEW tag team

Current AEW tag team champion Jungle Boy has sent an explicit message to Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club after he was assaulted backstage on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Jungle Boy was minding his own business backstage when the Gunn Club, along with their dad Billy Gunn, confronted the youngster. Clearly knowing something was wrong, the tag team champion tried to fight off the three men to no avail. He was dragged outside and thrown into the Chicago snow, before being chased off by Luchasaurus and Christian Cage.

While the Gunn Club found their stunt highly amusing, the same can't be said for Jurassic Express. Particularly the 24-year-old, who took to his Twitter account once he recovered to send a rather explicit message, aimed directly at the Gunn Club.

The Gunn Club have been moving up the AEW rankings since the turn of the new year and have stated their claim to take the gold away from the Jurassic Express in the near future.

The feud is sure to blow over sooner rather than later, but what will be the outcome? Will the Gunn Club capture the gold? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out.

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus have had a phenomenal start to 2022

2022 couldn't have gone any better for the Jurassic Express as they have been two of the MVP's in AEW so far this year.

January alone saw them capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Lucha Brothers on the January 5th edition of Dynamite, the first episode of the show to air on TBS.

Jungleboy @boy_myth_legend It came with some mixed emotions I wasn’t quite expecting, but I’m very proud of where I am and what I’ve accomplished. Thank you to everybody who’s helped, and hurt me along the way. I am a world tag team champion. It came with some mixed emotions I wasn’t quite expecting, but I’m very proud of where I am and what I’ve accomplished. Thank you to everybody who’s helped, and hurt me along the way. I am a world tag team champion. ❤️ https://t.co/IMY3BXdU1c

Since that match against The Lucha Brothers, the Jurassic Express have successfully defended their championships on two occasions. First, against Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order on the January 14th edition of AEW Rampage, and then against Private Party on the January 28th edition of Rampage.

The duo also dispatched QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto of The Factory on the January 11th edition of AEW Dark in a non-title match, while Jungle Boy also defeated Comoroto in singles action on the January 25th edition of AEW Dark.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will come out on top if the Gunn Club faces off against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman