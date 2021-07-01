Jungle Boy sets a new AEW record on Dynamite

Jungle Boy has been on a roll in AEW recently. He has racked up some great performances and has the fans as well as the company backing him for all the right reasons.

On the June 30, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Jurassic Express member set a new AEW record by becoming the first wrestler in the company to rack up 50 victories across AEW Dynamite, Dark and Elevation.

He achieved the feat by defeating Jack Evans by submitting him to the Snare Trap to wrap up one of the best weeks of his young career.

. @boy_myth_legend picks up win number 50 - THE FIRST IN AEW to do so!!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/l0hWbA2TMe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

However, he didn't have much time to celebrate as Matt Hardy and HFO tried to attack him only for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to even the odds and send the heels running.

Jungle Boy has been on a roll in AEW

On the last episode of AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy pushed Kenny Omega to the absolute limit before falling just short of winning the title after Omega had to use the One-Winged Angel.

Previously, he ousted Christian Cage to win the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing in order to earn the title opportunity. It's fair to say he's having the time of his life.

"You can take something from this loss and be better than ever" - @Christian4Peeps to @boy_myth_legend



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/104mM6AUZw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021

In a company boasting of superstars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, Jungle Boy being the first to 50 victories is a huge show of trust AEW has in him, and he has not let them down. He has not only delivered excellent wrestling matches but also has been getting over with the crowd organically.

Jungle Boy is on a hot streak right now and seems to be a guaranteed future AEW world champion. Oh, and the declaration of his relationship with Anna Jay was the cherry on top of the cake.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun