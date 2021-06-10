Jungle Boy and Thunder Rosa top latest AEW rankings 

Jungle Boy and Thunder Rosa have topped the AEW men's and women's rankings, respectively, for the week ending June 9th, 2021.

The winner of the Casino Battle Royal retained his top position from last week's rankings with his tally of eight singles wins and just one loss. Though the second-ranked Hangman Page has a better singles record than Jungle Boy, his overall record pulled him down.

With his momentum on the upswing, Jungle Boy could pose a legitimate threat to Kenny Omega's AEW Championship when the two collide for the title on the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ATXR4LByuY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2021

The women's division rankings also remained unchanged, with Thunder Rosa retaining her top spot with 15 singles wins to her name and just a couple of losses. Tay Conti took the second spot on the list, with as many wins as Rosa, but with an extra loss.

However, it comes as a surprise that AEW instead chose Nyla Rose, ranked at #3, as AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker's first challenger. Baker vs. Rosa is the defining rivalry of the women's division, and the promotion would be wise to revisit it once the champion finishes her business with Rose.

Varsity Blondes tops the AEW tag team division rankings

In the tag team division, Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) continued their dominance by staying on top. Despite being a relatively inexperienced duo, Garrison and Pillman are steadily proving their worth.

Trust me at the top it isn’t lonely https://t.co/BLgJ9KNpxo — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) June 9, 2021

With thirteen wins and four losses to their name, Varsity Blondes seems on course to get another shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships in the future.

Another rising team, The Acclaimed - Max Caster and Anthony Bowens - retained their second spot in the division with ten wins and three losses.

Do you think Jungle Boy can defeat Kenny Omega to become the new AEW Champion? Should Thunder Rosa have been the first challenger for AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker? Sound off in the comments section below.

