Jurassic Express defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against former WWE stars on Dynamite

Current AEW Tag Team champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) defended their titles against the reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) earlier on Dynamite.

The title match was set up last Wednesday with the champions' challenging the former WWE stars. The teams have been in a heated rivalry, involving a segment where reDRagon stole the tag titles on the March 25 edition of Rampage.

The champions regained it on the March 30 episode of Dynamite after AEW World Champion Hangman Page interrupted Adam Cole's party, who stole his world title.

This week's match started with Jungle Boy gaining the upper hand early with some fast-paced offense on Fish. Luchasaurus tagged in, and the champions double-teamed O'Reilly and sent Fish outside.

Later on, the challengers tried to gain the upper hand by targeting their champs' knees with constant double teaming. However, Jurassic Express responded with a flurry of kicks, especially from Luchasaurus, who showed tremendous agility despite his size.

Towards the end, Fish hit the Avalanche Falcon Arrow on Jungle Boy, but Luchasaurus broke the fall by hitting O'Reilly towards his partner.

O'Reilly and Luchasaurus then exchanged a series of attacks, but Jungle Boy hit the former with a superkick and a DDT. The big man hit the Enziguiri on Fish and took him out with a Jurassic Express finisher to retain the titles.

reDRagon hit the AEW Tag Team Champions with a chair before FTR arrived

Unhappy with the loss, Kyle O'Reilly hit the champions with some steel chair shots as the latter started celebrating with the crowd.

With the reDragon about to leave, ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR arrived to join the proceedings. reDRagon then tried to intimidate them, but the Champs were unfazed as they showed off their title belts.

FTR seemingly made their intentions known for a possible AEW Tag Team title shot with what happened earlier. Jurassic Express's win was definitely a momentum, but they might face their biggest opponents for the titles with FTR entering the scene.

