"Just fun to see what will happen" - Claudio Castagnoli on current WWE Superstar potentially joining AEW

Recently, Claudio Castagnoli was asked which WWE Superstar he would want to see become All Elite. This was following the recent moves concerning both promotions. When Brawling Brutes frontman Sheamus was mentioned, the Blackpool Combat Club member had nothing but praise.

The two are no strangers to one another, as they teamed together as The Bar for several years in WWE. Castagnoli and Sheamus were bitter rivals who became great allies and had five reigns as Tag Team Champions. They split up in 2020 and became singles competitors once again thereafter.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk, Claudio Castagnoli addressed the possibility of Sheamus making his way to AEW. He talked about the Irish star's work ethic and just how good he was as a competitor. It is interesting to note that Sheamus' WWE contract expires next year.

"I love him. I love Sheamus. He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus," Castagnoli said. [H/T ewrestlingnews]

Claudio Castagnoli and William Regal look back at their last match

It has been 10 years since William Regal's last match as a professional wrestler. He commemorated this milestone last week. His opponent at the time was Claudio Castagnoli, someone with whom he worked both in WWE and during his brief stint with AEW.

On Twitter, the two would have a heartfelt exchange with one another. Regal mentioned just how glad he was that he got to end his career against one of the stars he rated highly. Castagnoli then replied, naming their match as one of the best of his career and stating that it was against someone who had a huge impact on him.

Expand Tweet

At this point, the Swiss star is still affiliated with the Blackpool Combat Club and has been putting on some great matches over the past year. It will be interesting to see what happens this next year and if a possible reunion may be in the cards.

How do you feel about the idea of Sheamus reuniting with Claudio Castagnoli in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes