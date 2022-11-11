"Just very lame" - WCW veteran points out major difference between Undisputed WWE tag champs The Usos and major AEW stars

WCW legend Disco Inferno pointed out a key reason why he feels the Usos are a better act than AEW's Young Bucks right now.

The Young Bucks and the Usos have long drawn comparisons to one another. As two prevalent brother tag teams who have led careers littered with gold, a similar work rate, and in-ring style, comparisons are often drawn, and debates are had. The driving force behind the debate is often the Usos' status as WWE Superstars and the Bucks as AEW EVPs and co-founders.

Disco Inferno posed the often-asked question during Keepin' it 100 podcast before explaining why he puts the Usos ahead of the AEW stars. The veteran explained that he feels Jey and Jimmy outdo the Bucks in their backstage segments, slamming the latter team's interview work as "lame."

"I say the Usos because this is the one thing- for all the tools, the Usos just kill it in their backstage and interview segments. That's where Kenny and the Young Bucks need to improve they need- a lot of their backstage segments are just very lame," said Inferno. [From 2:23 to 2:41]

The Bucks and Kenny Omega have been suspended after allegedly being involved in an altercation with CM Punk at AEW All Out. However, they recently started teasing their returns by airing vignettes during Dynamite.

Konnan also picked the Usos over the AEW stars

Disco's co-host and fellow WCW veteran Konnan also made the Usos his pick as the better team. He explained that they pip the Jackson brothers purely based on their superior character work.

"I'm gonna give you an answer, the Usos. Okay, I think the Usos are the number one tag team just because of the range they have as characters," Konnan said. [From 2:45 to 2:51]

The Usos will fight for history during this Friday's SmackDown. If they can successfully retain their Undisputed tag titles against The New Day, they will break the record their opponents hold as the longest-reigning tag team champs.

