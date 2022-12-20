"Just don't put her on television" - Wrestling veteran warns Tony Khan against signing major WWE Superstar's former on-screen girlfriend to AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has warned AEW president Tony Khan against signing WWE Superstar Otis' former on-screen girlfriend, Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose and Otis were involved in one of the most popular storylines during the beginning of the pandemic era, with the former Absolution star rejecting Dolph Ziggler's advances to be with the former Heavy Machinery star.

Otis went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase but later lost it to the Miz. Meanwhile, his storyline with Mandy Rose was scrapped in late 2020, and the latter went to NXT in 2021, where she held the NXT Women's Championship for a record-breaking time.

She was recently released from WWE, and there are questions about her wrestling future. Speaking on a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said if Tony Khan signs the former SmackDown star, he should not put her on AEW television.

"I'll tell you how they need to sign Mandy Rose. Just don't put her on television. That's the way that they can fight the problem that we've talked about them having with Triple H now in charge of the WWE. People want to go, whereas they wanted to put their careers in the hands of Tony Khan instead of Vince McMahon. Now they want to go back and work for Triple H. Well all Tony has to do is, 'hey, we signed Mandy Rose, guys. She's going to be in the locker room. We're not going to put her on TV, but if you sign with us, you can be in the locker room with her.' There you go." [From 1:08:15 - 1:09:40]

Mandy Rose recently lost the WWE NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose enjoyed a career resurrection when she went to the former black-and-gold brand. She aligned with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to form Toxic Attraction and went on to defeat Raquel Rodriguez to capture the women's title.

Her reign ended up being the third-longest NXT Women's Championship reign at 413 days. However, she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at a recent NXT show.

The title change was reportedly a hastily taken decision following WWE's discovery of Mandy Rose's recent content uploads on her fan sites. The company released her shortly after.

