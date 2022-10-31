"Just screwed the pooch" - WWE veteran shares his honest thoughts on MJF's AEW Dynamite segment

The number one contender for the AEW World Championship MJF was interviewed on last week's episode of Dynamite. Meanwhile, WWE veteran Jim Cornette had some strong words about the segment and Friedman's character progression.

On last week's episode, Renee Paquette interviewed Maxwell Jacob Friedman. During the conversation, The Salt of the Earth mocked Jon Moxley, mentioning that he would be wrestling clean during their title match to prove his credibility.

During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette claimed that Friedman is one of the company's best heels. He added the thought of turning him into a babyface was a big blunder.

“When you put MJF in a sympathetic position you’ve just screwed the pooch. It was Heenan [who said], ‘we just killed the goose that laid the golden egg’ (...) He did a fired-up promo about Moxley (...) But now what they’re going to do is they’re going to have MJF as a sympathetic figure. When is the last time you had sympathy for Satan? (…) You don’t do this,” Jim Cornette said. [4:00 - 06:17]

Jim Cornette blames Chris Jericho for the MJF face turn

During the same podcast, Cornette shared his thoughts on why one of the top heels in the promotion is suddenly teasing a face turn. According to him, the current Ring of Honor World Champion, Chris Jericho, is the reason behind Friedman's character change.

Cornette said that The Ocho is seemingly using his influence and relationship with Tony Khan to ensure that he remains the top heel in the promotion.

"Because [Chris] Jericho is getting his way. Jericho doesn’t want heat and that’s a good thing because he doesn’t have any, he wants to be the top heel and he can’t do that with MJF around.” [03:12 - 03:25]

The Salt of the Earth is set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view. It remains to be seen if he can outclass the champion on November 19, 2022.

