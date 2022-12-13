"Just sit down and listen" - Former WWE personality details how Paul Wight has taken promising AEW star under his wing

Former WWE personality Sonjay Dutt has opened up about how helpful Paul Wight has been in guiding AEW star Satnam Singh on the right path.

Singh made his shocking debut for AEW in April 2022, where he viciously attacked Samoa Joe. The latter had just won the ROH Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki.

Since then, Singh has appeared in sporadic matches across AEW's different programs but has yet to have a singles match given his lack of experience in the ring.

According to Satnam's close friend Sonjay Dutt, WWE legend Paul Wight has been the one to help the former NBA star the most due to no one being able to relate to Singh due to his height. Here's what he had to say on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette:"

“I’ve kind of told Satnam, ‘Paul will be your ticket to success if you just listen to what he’s telling you to do. He is experienced.’ If there’s anyone in AEW that can empathize and sympathize with Satnam’s issues and problems and kind of excelling at something like this, it’s Paul.” (H/T SEScoops)

Dutt elaborated on his point by saying that he and Jay Lethal have helped Satnam as much as they possibly can, but that the former NBA star needs to listen to Wight if he wants to get to the next level:

“So that’s why I tell Satnam a lot of times, ‘look, Lethal and I will tell you our perspective, but our perspective is going to be way different than his. His perspective and his insight will be more centered and gear to you. So, whenever he wants to sit with you, just sit down and listen and soak it all in.'” (H/T SEScoops)

Satnam Singh has provided some very memorable moments in his first year on the AEW roster

Paul Wight's advice must have sunk in somewhere along the line. Since debuting in April, Satnam Singh has come on leaps and bounds in regards to his in-ring ability.

Singh made his in-ring debut on the June 10th edition of Rampage. He and Jay Lethal teamed up to beat the team of Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett. Since then, none of the former NBA star's tag team matches with Lethal have gone past the five-minute mark.

The only time Singh has tasted defeat in AEW was on the July 29th edition of Rampage. He, Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt were defeated by Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor.

But that hasn't stopped Satnam Singh from providing multiple memorable moments. Darby Allin bouncing off of his chest and trying to knock him over with a "tope suicida" is one of the most comical.

