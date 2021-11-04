Former WWE United States Champion to face FTR on AEW Dynamite in title match

FTR will defend the AAA Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite against Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON FTR vs. Samurai del Sol (Kalisto) & Aero Star tonight for AAA tag titles. FTR vs. Samurai del Sol (Kalisto) & Aero Star tonight for AAA tag titles.

Samuray Del Sol is best known for his time in WWE when he wrestled as Kalisto. He was an NXT tag team champion alongside Sin Cara, a WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a two-time WWE United States champion during his stint with the promotion. Kalisto was an integral part of Lucha House Party, who became very popular with the audience.

Following his release from WWE in 2021, he hasn't wrestled anywhere else. He'll appear on AEW Dynamite tonight to partner with Aero Star and challenge FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championship. Aero Star is a top wrestler signed with AAA.

Tony Khan announced the match during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live. The match will be FTR's first title defense since defeating the Lucha Brothers and ending their two-year long reign with the AAA Tag Team Championship.

The former Revival have been touting themselves as the greatest luchadores of all time despite being the best old-school tag team in the world. Their claims will be tested as they go up against two highly celebrated luchadores on AEW Dynamite.

What else is announced for AEW Dynamite?

Five matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite with major title ramifications in a couple of the matches.

Anna Jay will take on Jamie Hayter in the first round of the AEW TBS Title Eliminator Tournament while Orange Cassidy will take on an unannounced opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

FTR will face Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star for the AAA Tag Team Championship. Kenny Omega will square off against Alan Angels in a rematch from 2020 and Andrade El Idolo will collide with Cody Rhodes in a major grudge match.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam