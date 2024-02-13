Kane praises WWE Hall of Famer, calls him "one of the biggest superstars of all time"

Former World Heavyweight Champion Kane recently had nothing but nice things to say about a WWE Hall of Famer ahead of his upcoming retirement match.

The name in question is AEW star Sting. He is slated to wrestle his last-ever match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024. The ticket sales for the event in Greensboro are through the roof, and many viewers are looking forward to the high-profile event.

Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) also shared his thoughts on The Icon's legendary career. In a recent interview with David Gornoski, The Big Red Machine mentioned how Sting was among his favorites when he was younger and always treated him respectfully:

"Steve [Borden] is a really great guy. From my interactions with him, I can't say enough about the human being. He's always treated me very well. He was also one of my favorites back when I was younger. So it's pretty cool when you get to work with the people that you watched on TV and go, 'I'm in the ring with Sting. How cool is that.'"

Kane added that despite being a big guy, Sting was highly athletic and an impressive in-ring performer:

"When he was in his prime, he was a great athlete. I mean, he could move. People forget he's not a small guy. He's probably 6'3 and 260 pounds, but he could do all the things you think of a much smaller person doing. So he's [an] impressive athlete, and I mean frankly, one of the biggest superstars of all time, especially in WCW." [39:23 - 40:18]

Kane recalls his match with Sting in WCW

During the same chat, Kane discussed the early days of his pro wrestling career in WCW. The Hall of Famer had the opportunity to share the ring with Sting once during his stint in the now-defunct promotion.

"I didn't get to work with him that much, actually one match with him when I was in WCW, and that was with Sting. That was early in my career, and then he came to WWE late in his career. He'd already retired and come back, and then I was also late in my career." [39:05 - 39:22]

Sting currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin. Meanwhile, Kane wrestled his last match in WWE at Royal Rumble 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit David Gornoski and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

