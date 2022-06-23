Six-time world champion makes AEW debut on Dynamite to save Hangman Page

Kazuchika Okada made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite to save Hangman Page from a two-on-one attack from Adam Cole and Jay White.

Okada looked to be the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion of NJPW heading into the Forbidden Door, had it not been for Jay White's title win at Dominion earlier this month. That put a stop to a title challenge from Hangman Page, who had declared on Dynamite that he wanted to face the Rainmaker.

Jay White first attacked Hangman last week, before saying he wouldn't be defending the belt against either the former AEW champ or Adam Cole, who appeared as though he thought he was getting the shot. Jay briefly explained that he wouldn't be defending the belt against Cole because he had lost twice to Hangman, who stood in the ring following a victory over Silas Young.

The Switchblade made his way into the ring to gloat that he also wouldn't be defending the title against Page, before he and Cole made use of the numbers advantage to attack Page.

Kazuchika Okada then made his presence known, coming to the aid of the AEW star and targeting his IWPG world title rival. Okada fought off Switchblade and Cole, allowing him and Page to stand tall. He was about to hit the Rainmaker on his rival, but White avoided it.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far