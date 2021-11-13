Kazuchika Okada possibly coming to AEW along with another top NJPW star

Kazuchika Okada might be on his way to All Elite Wrestling. According to Tony Khan, The Rainmaker could appear in the promotion alongside top New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tomohiro Ishii.

In the aftermath of this week's AEW Rampage, Tony Khan took to the ring and told Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, and Chuck Taylor that next time they should bring someone from CHAOS for assistance.

As seen after the main event of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy and the rest of the Hardy Family Office took out The Best Friends. Hardy inflicted further damage on Cassidy. The Blade took out the rest of Best Friends, whereas, The Bunny took out Kris Statlander.

Post-match, TK had the following to say:

“Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from CHAOS. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea.”

Check out what Tony Khan told the Best Friends after Rampage:

Stephanie Chase @stephaniemchase #AEWRampage #FullGear “Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” . @TonyKhan “Might I suggest that maybe next time you bring someone else from Chaos. If there is a next time. Could be a good idea. Maybe not who you think, but it might be who you think. I just think it's a good idea” .@TonyKhan #AEWRampage #FullGear https://t.co/qRuwSCMV5i

On this week's Dynamite, Rocky Romero made his AEW in-ring debut. Before the match, Romero officially announced that The Best Friends are now part of CHAOS, as Kazuchika Okada himself has asked the likes of OC and co. to join the faction.

Tony Khan's comments after Rampage are a clear indication that the AEW President has asked Orange Cassidy and the rest of The Best Friends to bring in the likes of Okada and co. in AEW.

Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii are currently in the US

Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii have both made their way to the US for New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle in the Valley show. The event will take place on the same day as AEW Full Gear and promises to be another incredible show for NJPW in the US.

Okada is scheduled to face former WWE sensation Buddy Matthews at the show. Ishii, on the other hand, will be challenging Jay White for the NEVER Openweight Championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As things stand, it remains to be seen if Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii will make their way to AEW through The Forbidden Door.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh