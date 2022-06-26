Kazuchika Okada's current stablemate spotted in Chicago ahead of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Toru Yano has been spotted in Chicago ahead of tonight's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

During a recent live stream on his YouTube channel, the CHAOS member was seen in a hotel room in Chicago. The stream was titled, "Emergency live delivery from the United States!"

As of this writing, it has not been confirmed if Yano is scheduled to appear at the show. There are chances of him making a potential cameo appearance, considering how popular he is within the American audience.

Watch Toru Yano's live stream below:

Yano's CHAOS stablemate, Kazuchika Okada, will be competing for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the show.

Other CHAOS members who are scheduled to compete tonight are Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. Yano's former tag team partner Tomohiro Ishii was originally scheduled to compete in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship match but was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Kazuchika Okada made his AEW debut on the latest edition of Dynamite ahead of Forbidden Door

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada saved Hangman Adam Page from a beatdown at the hands of Jay White and Adam Cole.

Shortly afterward, it was confirmed that The Rainmaker was going to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which he very recently lost to The Switchblade.

In the lead-up to Forbidden Door, White defeated Okada at NJPW Dominion 6.12 to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Since then, the Bullet Club leader has set his sights on Page and claimed that he wasn't going to defend his newly won title against the former AEW World Champion or Cole.

Okada, meanwhile, will aim to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. His first reign saw him dethrone Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 16. Since then, he has defended the title against notable names such as Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr., and Will Ospreay.

