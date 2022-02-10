Keith Lee makes his blockbuster AEW debut at this week's Dynamite 

The "Limitless" Keith Lee made his highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Lee was welcomed with loud cheers from the Atlanta crowd, who erupted with "Bask in my Glory" chants as he stepped inside the squared circle.

As announced earlier by AEW President Tony Khan, the company's latest signing, which turned out to be Keith Lee, was also in action on Dynamite.

The former NXT Champion squared off against Private Party's Isiah Kassidy in the qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution ladder match at Revolution 2022. Lee had it relatively easy against Kassidy on Dynamite, as he never looked in any danger of losing his debut match in the company.

Though Marq Queen tried to interfere and help his tag team partner win the match, it wasn't enough to distract Keith Lee, who delivered a brutal-looking Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

Post-match, both Queen and Kassidy tried to attack Lee, but the former WWE star quickly got rid of them, dropping both with Powerbombs. It's safe to say Lee's debut was perfect as it gets since not only were the fans in his support, but he also booked his ticket to AEW Revolution 2022.

Could Keith Lee become the next AEW TNT Champion?

With his win on Dynamite, Lee has found a place in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on the March 6th pay-per-view. Moreover, he has instantly become a favorite to win and challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship.

Despite AEW boasting a stacked roster, a performer like Keith Lee could surely carve a unique place for himself. Plus, the promotion lacks a powerhouse performer in the main event scene, a position the former NXT Champion could fill as he's a unique and highly creative in-ring performer.

What did you make of Lee's AEW debut? Do you see him becoming the TNT Champion soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

