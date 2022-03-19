[WATCH] Keith Lee and former WWE Superstar address fans after AEW Rampage goes off-air

Keith Lee's AEW run has been well received, especially after his poorly received main roster run in WWE. Unlike many stars who jumped to AEW, Lee hasn't reinvented himself but rather settled into who he always was.

During last night's AEW Rampage, Lee stepped into the ring against Max Caster of The Acclaimed. After a grueling match and an athletic showcase, The Limitless One won.

Lee was then mercilessly attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Luckily for the star, former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland came to his aid. The two stood victorious after the show ended and addressed Lee's home crowd in Texas.

Check out the video below:

Keith Lee's journey to wrestling is an inspiring story, as the star eluded during his address to the crowd. Lee will undoubtedly do great things in AEW as he tries to clamor back to the glory he lost in 2021.

Additionally, Lee seemingly joined forces with Strickland. The two will likely go up against Starks & Hobbs soon. They will make a formidable team and could provide Team Taz with an impressive feud.

Tony Khan praised Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland after they addressed the crowd

AEW President Tony Khan seems to be an avid fan of Lee and Strickland. Most recently, Lee's signing was one of the most hyped-up events in AEW.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan After @RealKeithLee won in his home state Texas in the #AEWRampage main event, @swerveconfident watched Keith’s back when he was attacked after the bell! After Rampage went off the air Limitless Keith Lee + Swerve Strickland addressed the San Antonio fans! youtu.be/yQ5LUD0ZSbg After @RealKeithLee won in his home state Texas in the #AEWRampage main event, @swerveconfident watched Keith’s back when he was attacked after the bell! After Rampage went off the air Limitless Keith Lee + Swerve Strickland addressed the San Antonio fans! youtu.be/yQ5LUD0ZSbg https://t.co/7O4mLMRMZM

Both stars had promising careers in WWE before their equally shocking releases. Keith Lee was one of the most popular NXT stars, and Strickland was the leader of Hit Row, a promising new stable.

Together, the two will hopefully find more success in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to Dynamite to see how this story develops.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh