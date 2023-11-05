Keith Lee announced for a blockbuster title match on AEW Dynamite next week

Former NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is finally set to compete in a major title match on AEW Dynamite next week.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Keith Lee made his surprising return and teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and Mark Briscoe for a trios match. Lee's team eventually secured a much-needed victory, allowing the veterans to gain momentum. It was a surprise contest that was well-received by the audience.

Lee later interrupted Samoa Joe during his backstage interview, where the latter addressed AEW World Champion MJF. Joe reflected on his dominance as the longest-reigning ROH World Television Champion, claiming he had defeated everyone in his path. However, the 38-year-old didn't take that lightly.

The Limitless One reminded Joe that he hadn't defeated him yet in a title defense. This led to a blockbuster match between Samoa Joe and Keith Lee being announced for AEW Dynamite next week. This will also mark the first time that the two powerhouses would square off for the gold.

It remains to be seen if Joe will continue his lengthy reign as champion or if Lee will dethrone him to secure his first singles title in the promotion.

