Keith Lee beats AEW star in controversial manner, gets destroyed by top faction on Rampage

In the main event of this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a controversial finish. During the closing stages of the bout, Hobbs' fellow Team Taz stablemate Ricky Starks ran down to the ring with a steel chair.

Starks got involved in the match's finish, which led to Swerve Strickland taking out the FTW Champion. While the referee was distracted, Hobbs hit a huge spinebuster for a visual pin.

Lee eventually gave Hobbs the Big Bang Catastrophe and got the three-count, securing the biggest win of his AEW career so far.

Starks and Strickland continued their brawl after the match as the Team Taz member put Strickland through the timekeeper's table with the Roshambo. Starks then tried to hit Lee with the chair but was instead pounced out of the ring.

Hobbs then got hold of the chair and laid out Lee with a brutal shot as Starks set up another table in the corner. The Team Taz duo put Lee through the table and stood tall to end this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

Keith Lee has previously expressed his interest in teaming up with Ricky Starks

Keith Lee has enjoyed a solid run with AEW so far, and his feud against Team Taz has been great to watch. However, the former NXT Champion previously revealed he'd like to team up with rival Ricky Starks instead.

On an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Lee praised the current FTW Champion and said he'd drag him out of Team Taz:

"I think if I was in a tag team, the thing is I don’t know everybody [in AEW] yet, but I think I'd try and drag Ricky Starks out of Team Taz and use him as a couple of Texas boys, and I think we'd have an interesting dichotomy as a team." (H/T - PostWrestling)

As it stands, though, Lee is expected to team up with Swerve Strickland in the future. The two former WWE Superstars might team up for a huge tag-team showdown against Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks.

