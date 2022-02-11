Keith Lee breaks silence following sensational AEW debut

Keith Lee made his debut for AEW on Dynamite this Wednesday. It was highly anticipated, as Tony Khan had previously announced a surprise would be awaiting fans on Wednesday. Following his debut, Lee finally broke his silence on Twitter.

Tony Kahn had announced that Isiah Kassidy will be facing a mystery opponent who will be a debutant. The match was going to be for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view. After the Hardy Family Office member had made his way to the ring, the music played and the "Limitless One" appeared on the titantron.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Keith Lee walked to the ring and made short work of the Private Party member. Marq Quen tried to ambush Lee after the match, but the former NXT Champion took down both members of Private Party to mark an excellent debut.

On Twitter he said the following, which were his first words after his debut:

"We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch."

All E Leet @RealKeithLee



The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.



And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back.The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that's on the front of my hoodie.... thank you. Touched my soul.And with sad family times hopefully behind me....let's grind. #ForwardMarch

Keith Lee enjoyed a great career in NXT before joining AEW

Before joining AEW, Keith Lee enjoyed a fantastic career in NXT. Not only was he one of the best big men in the black-and-gold brand, but he also won the NXT Championship as well as the NXT North American Championship. He was the first person to ever hold both titles at the same time.

He defeated current AEW star Adam Cole to win the NXT Title. Prior to his main roster switch, he dropped the belt to Karrion Kross. Upon making his main roster debut, he was portrayed as a huge star as he defeated Randy Orton.

Also Read Article Continues below

He eventually faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in a losing effort. Before injury ruled him out, he had a fun interaction with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Shortly after his return from injury, he was released as part of the WWE budget cuts in November 2021.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku