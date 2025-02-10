Keith Lee breaks social media silence amid lengthy AEW absence

The former WWE NXT Champion, Keith Lee, finally broke his social media silence in quite some time amid his absence from AEW. Lee has not been seen on television for a long time now.

After his release from WWE in 2021, Keith Lee made his move to AEW in 2022. Within months of his All Elite debut, Lee captured the World Tag Team Title alongside Swerve Strickland. However, after losing the title, Keith has been directionless throughout his run in the company, not even featuring in major storylines.

The former WWE NXT Champion has been absent from AEW television since his last match on Collision in December 2023. Furthermore, there are no certain updates on his status lately. Nevertheless, Lee finally broke his social media silence over a month after his last post in December, where he talked about the year 2025.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), The Limitless One commented on the renowned musician Kendrick Lamar's famous song, "Reincarnated," asking whether people actually understood the song.

"Sometimes.... I sit back and wonder if people *actually* understand Kendrick Lamar's "Reincarnated," or if they are just jamming," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee was spotted with a WWE star amid his AEW absence

Keith Lee was seen with his wife and current WWE star, Michin, amid his lengthy absence from AEW television. On the occasion of New Year 2025, Michin shared a photo with Lee and their dog on X (fka Twitter) and sent out the following message to everyone:

"Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive. #NYE2025," Michin wrote.

Meanwhile, Michin has been involved in a feud with Chelsea Green for the Women's US Title on SmackDown while her husband, Lee, has yet to appear on TV for over a year. Only time will tell when The Limitless One will be back in action.

