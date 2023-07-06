Keith Lee at the center of controversy as ref botches finish of AEW Dynamite match

Keith Lee is a giant of a man, and for a man of his size, he is surprisingly agile and very flexible in the ring. But on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Lee was involved in a rather embarrassing botch.

Keith Lee teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin in what was an eventful tag team match. After a lot of to and fro, which involved Lee climbing over Darby Allin with the steel steps on him, he was finally taken down with a neat combination by Cassidy and Allin.

Orange then went for the pin, but Swerve, in an attempt to break the count, performed a 450 splash and inadvertently took out Lee. In a crazy turn of events, the ref seemed to have missed the fact that Lee wasn’t tagged out and approved of the tag as Strickland went after Darby.

After a few seconds, the referee realized his mistake and uttered the words, “Keith Lee is legal.” Strickland then picked up Cassidy and launched him at Keith but, in a rather unfortunate turn of events, was again taken out by a swinging Strickland kick that sent him out of the ring.

Darby pinned Swerve for the win after he ate a thunderous DDT from Cassidy. All in all, it was a hilarious botch that wasn’t in the script but happened as the ref had no choice but to go ahead with the match.

Keith Lee brings back his old WWE look

Keith Lee was sporting a beard and gray hair for the last few months in AEW but last week, decided that it was time to bring the old style. During a six-man tag team match where he teamed up with Orange Cassidy and El Hijo Del Vikingo to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society, Lee brought back his old look from WWE, where he had black hair and was clean-shaven.

The match was an intense one that saw Daniel Garcia showcase some cool moves, but none of that mattered as, at the end of the day, the team of Lee, Cassidy, and Vikingo picked up the win.

