"It kind of made the decision that much easier" - Former WWE Superstar credits Adam Cole for choosing to sign with AEW

Adam Cole's AEW arrival last year prompted his former colleagues like Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to follow in his footsteps.

However, Fish and O'Reilly weren't the only ones influenced by The Panama City Playboy. Keith Lee, who made a surprising debut on AEW Dynamite last month, also credited Cole for making him join All Elite Wrestling.

The Limitless One recently sat down with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on AEW Unrestricted podcast where he revealed a few intriguing details.

"There are a lot of people in this industry that you can just trust or get along with at certain levels. But I really like Adam Cole as a person. His testimony for his happiness here was something that made it a little easier. I think that in the grand scheme of things, business, when we got to speaking about that, made sense for me and my plans. That’s something that makes it a little easier when you get along with somebody and it also fits your plan and what you’re wanting to do in life. It just helps. So those talks were actually easier than I thought that they would be so it kind of made the decision that much easier.” (h/t- WrestlingNews.co)

Lee and Cole have crossed paths multiple times in their NXT careers.

Lee dethroned Cole for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash in 2020. In doing so, he became the first superstar to hold both the NXT and the North American Championships simultaneously.

Now that the two performers are working under the same roof again, fans would love to see them renew their old rivalry.

Adam Cole was victorious on AEW Dynamite this week

After failing to dethrone "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution, Cole returned to winning ways on the AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam episode this week.

Cole joined forces with Fish and O'Reilly to defeat Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in a hard-hitting trios bout. Although the match didn't have any major implications, a win over The Cowboy might have put Cole in a position to challenge Hangman Page for the world title again.

