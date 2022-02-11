6-time World Champion gives his honest opinion on Keith Lee's AEW debut

Much like many wrestling fans around the world, Booker T was also impressed with Keith Lee's debut on AEW this week.

Keith Lee was one of the wrestlers released by WWE in 2021. Lee had a terribly received run when he was moved to the main roster. Since his release, Lee's massive fan following were wondering when and where he'd appear next.

The 37-year-old star debuted to thunderous cheers on the most recent AEW Dynamite episode. Lee's AEW debut has caught the attention of everyone in the wrestling business.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his opinion on Keith Lee's debut while on the Reality of Wrestling podcast.

"You could tell he was feeling himself just a little bit. His time off was probably a lot of nights at the gym getting ready for this debut. It was actually quite exceptional as far as [his] conditioning coming back this long off a layoff – especially with the big moves over the top. Keith Lee could be that player and immediately he goes to the top of the food chain. Put him right in the mix with anybody and I think you got something there. Definitely, he’s a big catch," Booker T said.

Fans are much happier with how he's been portrayed in AEW even after just one match compared to his WWE main roster run. The star will likely give a statement next week, one that fans will not want to miss out on.

Keith Lee recently reached out to a fan after she welcomed him back amidst personal tragedy

Lee has always been a fan favorite, and his most recent Twitter exchange takes that to another level. After his debut, a fan took to Twitter to thank him for his match and noted how it helped her amidst the loss of her father. Lee responded to the fan, empathizing with her and humbly accepting her praise.

All E Leet @RealKeithLee



I hope that over time, I can help you in your healing process. Keep your head up. I believe in you. Tara Baird @OlivSoph @RealKeithLee I know that this is going to sound ridiculously stupid. But I lost my father a little over a week ago and seeing on my tv last night was the happiest & most exciting I’ve been since he passed away. So, for that I just wanted to say thank you & WELCOME BACK! @RealKeithLee I know that this is going to sound ridiculously stupid. But I lost my father a little over a week ago and seeing on my tv last night was the happiest & most exciting I’ve been since he passed away. So, for that I just wanted to say thank you & WELCOME BACK! I relate in a multitude of similar scenarios. If it has eaten you up like the past 2 years have done to me.... then I am more than honored to have offered some sort of reprieve.I hope that over time, I can help you in your healing process. Keep your head up. I believe in you. twitter.com/OlivSoph/statu… I relate in a multitude of similar scenarios. If it has eaten you up like the past 2 years have done to me.... then I am more than honored to have offered some sort of reprieve.I hope that over time, I can help you in your healing process. Keep your head up. I believe in you. twitter.com/OlivSoph/statu…

Such small gestures of respect for fans mean that Booker T's analysis of Keith Lee is quite accurate. The wrestler could quickly become a hero amongst the AEW roster.

