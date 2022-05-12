"There's something special about those three letters" - Keith Lee discusses possibly returning to ROH

AEW star Keith Lee has opened up about his past experiences in Ring of Honor, and how if the opportunity makes sense, he would be open to wrestling for ROH again.

Lee wrestled a number of matches for ROH from 2015 to 2017. The Limitless One was most active in the company in 2016, when he performed mainly as a tag team specialist. Lee partnered with Shane Taylor during this time, and the two wrestled as Pretty Boy Killers (PBK).

However, ROH was never Keith Lee's home promotion as he traveled around the major independent scene before landing in WWE. He has also wrestled extensively for PWG and Evolve.

Now that ROH is under Tony Khan's umbrella, the possibility for Lee to return to the company is on the table. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, The Limitless One indicated that it's an opportunity he would like to take up if the circumstances are right:

"Considering that I have just recently joined AEW, I'm pretty committed to trying to raise the bar there, in a multitude of ways. Something about more marketing or an interest in growing the name itself is kind of my goal and purpose right now. Ring of Honor is something that I haven't seen since 2017. I'd be willing to have a match there under the right circumstances," said Keith Lee.

Lee also credited fellow AEW star Samoa Joe for giving him the courage to travel to the east coast of the United States to find more opportunities in wrestling:

"Mr. Samoa Joe. He's a circumstance where I would consider him to be a bit of a mentor, especially from the business side of things, taught me a lot. For all intents and purposes, he's the reason that I ever took a chance going to the east coast. (...) I could have been just another dude stuck in Texas doing random stuff. There's something special about those three letters, especially when you come from it and it's helped build who you are. I'd be open to fighting there," said Keith Lee. (H/T: Fightful)

Keith Lee has struck up a friendship with Swerve Strickland in AEW

The AEW Tag Team division is one of the most competitive in all of wrestling. However, one of the teams that has flown under the radar is the unique combination of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

The two men joined AEW within a month of each other, and have both found a common enemy in Team Taz. Lee and Strickland were initially defeated by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Since then, however, they have found good chemistry as a team.

The two have won their last two matches as a duo, and fans are buzzing over the possibility of a substantial run in the tag division. The possibility of an AEW Tag Team Championship run doesn't seem too far-fetched, either.

