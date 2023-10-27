Keith Lee finally clarifies the reason why he posted THAT Gunther tweet

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee finally opened up on the thought behind his old tweet about Gunther, formerly known as Walter, during his name change.

Keith Lee was released from WWE in 2021. Despite having plenty of potential, his success in NXT was not replicated on the main roster, and he was eventually let go by the promotion. Nevertheless, The Limitless One signed with AEW last year and had a great initial run, as he won the AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside Swerve Strickland.

However, Lee unfortunately lost his momentum after a few months and he is barely on TV as of now. With Keith getting fewer opportunities currently, his old tweet during Gunther's name change in WWE began circulating, and people compared the success of Lee with the current Intercontinental Champion.

The Limitless One finally decided to break his silence regarding the viral tweet. While Keith Lee clarified that his tweet about Gunther was not actually related to his name change, he also did not reveal what the tweet was about.

Here is what Keith Lee said on Twitter:

"According to the ones who run this, I 'still catch strays.' Willful ignorance of people who created their own narrative of that tweet. It is.... odd... that people seem to die on the hill of believing I'd tweet about a name change.... in an industry littered with them lol."

You can check out his tweet below:

Keith Lee recently returned to action in AEW

The former NXT North American Champion was on a hiatus after losing the AEW World Tag Team Titles and getting betrayed by Swerve Strickland. Upon his return, Lee set his sights on Swerve, and fans were excited for a potential feud. However, the two changed paths and are yet to have a singles match.

Following the scrapping of the feud, The Limitless One seemed directionless until he made his return on Collision recently. Keith has been squashing his opponents to regain momentum as of now. Only time will tell if Lee will get back on track amid lost momentum.

